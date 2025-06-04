Shocking reason WWE is letting R-Truth go (Exclusive)

The entire wrestling world was left shocked when WWE Superstar R-Truth announced that he was being released from the company. The news broke out a few days ago after the superstar announced it himself on his social media platforms.

Truth had been featured heavily on WWE programming in the weeks building up to his release, which made his departure even more shocking. He was recently involved in a storyline with the WWE Champion, John Cena, and is now set to depart the company upon the expiration of his current contract.

Addressing R-Truth's departure during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes laid down the main reason behind the decision. He claimed that Truth had been making a lot of money given his tenure in the company, which proved to be the main reason behind the decision to let him go.

"Truth, for no reason other than he's been around for a very long time, was making a lot of money, and that's the main reason he's no longer a part of the company," he said. [From 7:30 onwards]

R-Truth has had a long career in professional wrestling, dating back to the 1990s. He initially signed with the WWE (then known as WWF) in 1999 before returning to the company in 2008. During his 17-year second run with the company, he became a fan-favorite and won the United States Championship twice, the Tag Titles twice, and won the WWE 24/7 championship, a record 54 times.

