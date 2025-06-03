R-Truth and 2 stars who are leaving WWE soon

WWE is undergoing a surprising shift in its roster, with a few unexpected releases. A few names were released from the company following WrestleMania, and the recent names making their exit are an addition to that.

With stars being released from the company, it is clear that the gears are shifting and things are set to turn around in the company. The Road to SummerSlam looked quite exciting at one point, but fans seem to be more disheartened and shocked now, thanks to the sudden announcements, specifically from R-Truth. Let’s take a look at a few names who are set to make their exit from the company.

#3. Valhalla (AKA Sarah Logan)

After being on maternity leave since April last year, Valhalla has not been on TV for quite some time. However, it doesn’t seem like she would be wrestling in the squared circle for a long time.

In a recent post on Instagram, the star announced that her contract with the Stamford-based company was set to expire soon, and they had no plans to re-sign her.

“I come to you with tears in my eyes cause our time has come to a sudden end. WWE informed me yesterday that they are letting my contract expire. To be completely honest my ego can’t help but be damaged….,” she wrote.

You can check out the full post below:

The star also revealed that she was stepping aside from the squared circle to take care of her family, and expressed her gratitude to millions around the world who had supported her throughout her career.

#2. Carlito

Carlito’s return to the Stamford-based company felt like a feel-good wrestling moment until it quietly faded into backstage segments and occasional matches. The Judgment Day member recently took to X/Twitter to announce that the company will not renew his contract, officially confirming his exit.

“My contract is up in 2 weeks. It will not be renewed. On top of that, WWE is demanding I pay back the $ they paid me for apparently “stealing money” from the company. I’ve had my lawyers look into it and after reviewing my footage on Netflix for the past months they suggested I pay them back the money. All jokes aside, gracias WWE & especially the WWE universe. Los quiero mucho! PS…I’ll reappear again in another 13yrs. Dios me los bendiga!,” wrote the legend.

Carlito’s announcement was shocking for millions around the world and would clearly change the landscape of the Judgment Day. The star might get replaced by a new name in the faction, but it would be interesting to see if his fellow members give him a farewell before his exit.

#1. WWE legend R-Truth

R-Truth’s exit from the company has left the entire wrestling world shocked. After nearly two decades, the 53-year-old veteran confirmed that he’s leaving the company, marking the end of an era that brought a smile to the WWE Universe’s faces. Just days before the announcement, Truth faced his 'childhood hero' John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event, which was undoubtedly a treat to watch for fans.

The star recently took to X/Twitter to shock the world with his announcement, making headlines worldwide.

“Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you,” wrote the legend.

While it is still unknown if Truth has plans to continue wrestling, his time in the Stamford-based promotion will always be remembered. Fans will have to wait and see what Truth has planned for his wrestling career next.

