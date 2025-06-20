R-Truth will "beat the sh*t" out of John Cena in SmackDown rematch, WWE veteran boldly predicts

A WWE legend has made a wild prediction for John Cena's upcoming match against R-Truth. Mark Henry believes fans will witness Truth's darker, more aggressive side during the bout.

R-Truth recently attacked Cena on SmackDown, and a match was made official between the two veterans for the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Truth has already lost to Cena in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event and would love to beat him this time around.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made a bold prediction about Cena vs R-Truth on this week's SmackDown. Henry predicts R-Truth will "beat the sh*t" out of Cena on SmackDown. [Quote via WrestlingInc]

Mark Henry also thinks R-Truth could try to gouge John Cena's eye out

R-Truth has seemingly adopted a darker character ever since returning to WWE TV at Money In The Bank 2025. Henry believes Truth will bring out his new persona in full force during his match against Cena:

"If you can expand on it, there's more depth that can be brought into it because it's not R-Truth smiling and acting like he's John Cena. This is a guy that's going to be standing across from him looking like death. A lock up could turn into [Killings] trying to gouge [Cena's] eye out. There's going to be a difference in the way that this is going to go all together. John Cena is not the only one in the room. There's going to be other people with brilliant minds saying, 'Hey, did you think about this? And since we're going here, why don't we perpetuate this more?'"

A lot of fans are excited to see how far Truth's new, serious persona takes him in WWE. His release was met with massive backlash towards the company, forcing the higher-ups to listen to the WWE Universe and bring him back.

