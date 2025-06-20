  • home icon
  • WWE
  • R-Truth
  • R-Truth will dethrone John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, predicts Hall of Famer

R-Truth will dethrone John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, predicts Hall of Famer

By JP David
Published Jun 20, 2025 10:05 GMT
R-Truth attacking John Cena on WWE SmackDown. (Photo: WWE.com)
R-Truth attacking John Cena on WWE SmackDown. (Photo: WWE.com)

A WWE Hall of Famer is predicting big things for R-Truth following his change in character to Ron Killings. Truth is set to face John Cena on SmackDown in a non-title match, but it could lead to a future title match if he wins.

Ad

John "Bradshaw" Layfield, more famously known as JBL, discussed the push R-Truth is getting after being released and re-signed in a span of a week. He had nothing but praise for the 53-year-old veteran on the latest episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson.

JBL mentioned fellow Hall of Famer Booker T's prediction that Truth could become a world champion due to his popularity at the moment. The former WWE Champion agreed with Booker, hoping and predicting that Ron Killings would win the Undisputed WWE Championship or World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I don't know if he becomes world champion or not. I know I saw Booker's comment on it and I agree with Booker. He'd be a great world champion and I think the fans would buy it. Obviously, they'd buy it. You know what, is he 53 years old? He looks fantastic. … People are different now and I think Truth could be a world champion. I hope he is. It's interesting too because I mean I never even considered the idea that he might win the world title, but I would absolutely love that. I think that would be fantastic," JBL said. [3:06 - 3:48]
Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

youtube-cover
Ad

R-Truth can get closer to the world title if he can beat John Cena this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Pinning the Undisputed WWE Champion should put him in the driver's seat as the next in line to challenge for the title, regardless of the outcome of Cena's match against CM Punk at Night of Champions.

JBL thinks R-Truth's push will be successful

In the same episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL couldn't help but be happy for R-Truth. He praised Truth's uncanny ability to overcome anything thrown at him, explaining why the recent push will be a big hit for WWE.

Ad
"He's been around a long time. He's gotten over everywhere he's been. He's gotten over the silly stuff, the dumb stuff, the serious stuff, the rap stuff. He's gotten over everything he's done. He is going to deliver. I'm really excited for Truth. I think it's wonderful he's back. ... You're gonna have a lot of things to do with Truth because he's that talented," JBL said. [2:19 - 2:48]
Ad
youtube-cover

Truth is one of many eyeing to take away Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship along with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications