R-Truth will dethrone John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, predicts Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer is predicting big things for R-Truth following his change in character to Ron Killings. Truth is set to face John Cena on SmackDown in a non-title match, but it could lead to a future title match if he wins.

John "Bradshaw" Layfield, more famously known as JBL, discussed the push R-Truth is getting after being released and re-signed in a span of a week. He had nothing but praise for the 53-year-old veteran on the latest episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast with Conrad Thompson.

JBL mentioned fellow Hall of Famer Booker T's prediction that Truth could become a world champion due to his popularity at the moment. The former WWE Champion agreed with Booker, hoping and predicting that Ron Killings would win the Undisputed WWE Championship or World Heavyweight Championship.

"I don't know if he becomes world champion or not. I know I saw Booker's comment on it and I agree with Booker. He'd be a great world champion and I think the fans would buy it. Obviously, they'd buy it. You know what, is he 53 years old? He looks fantastic. … People are different now and I think Truth could be a world champion. I hope he is. It's interesting too because I mean I never even considered the idea that he might win the world title, but I would absolutely love that. I think that would be fantastic," JBL said. [3:06 - 3:48]

R-Truth can get closer to the world title if he can beat John Cena this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Pinning the Undisputed WWE Champion should put him in the driver's seat as the next in line to challenge for the title, regardless of the outcome of Cena's match against CM Punk at Night of Champions.

JBL thinks R-Truth's push will be successful

In the same episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL couldn't help but be happy for R-Truth. He praised Truth's uncanny ability to overcome anything thrown at him, explaining why the recent push will be a big hit for WWE.

"He's been around a long time. He's gotten over everywhere he's been. He's gotten over the silly stuff, the dumb stuff, the serious stuff, the rap stuff. He's gotten over everything he's done. He is going to deliver. I'm really excited for Truth. I think it's wonderful he's back. ... You're gonna have a lot of things to do with Truth because he's that talented," JBL said. [2:19 - 2:48]

Truth is one of many eyeing to take away Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship along with CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

