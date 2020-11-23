R-Truth wins back the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa

R-Truth defeated Akira Tozawa to become a 45-time 24/7 Champion during Survivor Series. The segment began with Gobbledy Gooker being distracted by some chicken feed, which allowed Akira Tozawa to pin the former champion from behind, making him a seven-time 24/7 Champion.

Akira Tozawa's victory came after R-Truth lost the WWE 24/7 Championship to the Gobbledy Gooker. The Gobbledy Gooker debuted at Survivor Series at the same time as The Undertaker, and has been portrayed by Hector Guerrero.

The Gooker won the 24/7 title on the Kick-Off Show, when he rolled up R-Truth in what was a very shocking loss for the then-44-time 24/7 Champion.

R-Truth pinned Akira Tozawa to take back the 24/7 Champion

Akira Tozawa's victory over Gobbledy Gooker was short-lived, as R-Truth would almost immediately come from behind to whack Tozawa in the back of the head with a bag of chicken food.

This seemed to knock Tozawa out, which allowed Truth to pin him for the three count, while the Gobbledy Gooker watched in shock. The victory made R-Truth a 45-time 24/7 Champion.

It remains to be seen if the 24/7 Championship will change hands a further time tonight at Survivor Series. However, it continues to be a monumental set of reigns for R-Truth. This has been a record-breaking run by R-Truth and it will continue to be exactly that for a long time to come.

WWE Survivor Series still has plenty more to offer, with Drew McIntyre versus Roman Reigns and the farewell and retirement of the illustrious career of The Undertaker coming up.