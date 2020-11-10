R-Truth wins the WWE 24/7 Championship for the 44th time after multiple title changes

If you thought the initial title change between Drew Gulak and R-Truth was all you would see of the WWE 24/7 Championship tonight on Monday Night RAW, you were absolutely mistaken.

Somehow, R-Truth found himself in a seven-way match for his championship during the third hour of RAW. A match that the champion seemed none too pleased about being involved in. The other six competitors being...

Drew Gulak

Tucker

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Erik of the Viking Raiders

Akira Tozawa

Multiple title changes of the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's RAW

The initial match saw Akira Tozawa defeat Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion, but that didn't last long as the Japanese Superstar quickly dropped the title to Erik of the Viking Raiders.

As Erik tried to leave the ringside area he was rolled up and defeated by Drew Gulak. However, the former Cruiserweight Champion made the mistake of rolling back into the ring and losing the title to Tucker via a small package.

But the small package was never broken and Gulak rolled it back over to win the title back. The pin was still not broken and Tucker rolled him back over to become a two-time 24/7 Champion.

From there, Tucker dropped the title to Gran Metalik who was then quickly rolled up by his own tag team partner, Lince Dorado. But Dorado couldn't get out of the ring quick enough and ate an Attitude Adjustment from Truth as he became the 44-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

It was at that point when Truth got out of dodge with the Championship in his possession and likely will be the last we see of this title tonight on WWE Monday Night RAW.