R-Truth WWE release: Major name makes public Triple H plea

A big name outside WWE has made a public plea to Triple H and the rest of the company's top brass following R-Truth's shocking release. The 53-year-old veteran announced on Sunday that his time with WWE has come to an end, sending fans and fellow stars into a frenzy.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Truth revealed that he was released by WWE and thanked the company and the fans for a wild ride. He was with WWE for 19 years in total, including a two-year stint from 1999 to 2001 as K-Kwik.

Many thought that the greatest 24/7 Champion ever was joking, mistaking June 1 for April Fool's Day. However, it was confirmed to be true when his peers from past and present shared emotional messages and reactions on social media. His contract wasn't renewed, though it's unclear when his final day will be.

O'Shea Jackson Jr., the actor son of rapper Ice Cube, who is a huge WWE fan, pleaded for Triple H and the company's top brass to give R-Truth a deserved proper goodbye.

"When the contract is up, let @RonKillings give the universe a proper goodbye. @WWE," Jackson tweeted.

R-Truth's final match to date was last Friday on SmackDown, losing to JC Mateo in a squash match. Before that, he lost to his "childhood idol" John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Carlito announces WWE departure following R-Truth's release

R-Truth wasn't the only veteran let go by WWE on Sunday. Carlito announced that his contract was expiring in two weeks, and the company decided not to renew it. It was met with shock, given his part in the Judgment Day. He might not be getting matches every week, but segments involving him were always hilarious.

Carlito will likely return to Puerto Rico and perform on his father's World Wrestling Council promotion. A day before his announcement, he won the WWC Puerto Rico Championship from Ray Gonzalez at WWC Summer Madness in Bayamon.

World Wrestling Council is reportedly in negotiations with WWE regarding a partnership, so Carlito might not be under contract in two weeks, but is still working on a partnership with the company.

