'Randy is not John Cena' - Big Show reveals the biggest difference between John Cena and Randy Orton backstage

The Big Show recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The former WWE Champion talked about a variety of topics including his respect and admiration for Randy Orton.

The Big Show faced The Viper Randy Orton in an unsanctioned match on RAW. Despite being an on-screen rival of Randy Orton, The Big Show had a lot of praise for him. The veteran believes that Orton has the perfect combination of looks, size, and in-ring talent.

He further added that he knew from the get-go that Randy Orton had the potential to become a top star in WWE. He thought there was something about Randy Orton that made him different from the others.

''Randy has that perfect combination of looks, size, athletic ability. He’s also a third-generation performer, so that knowledge and psychology is soaked into his DNA. As a kid, he’d sit at the dinner table and listen to his dad, ‘Cowboy’ Bob, and Randy didn’t even realize the knowledge he was absorbing. Ever since I met Randy, I could tell there was something different about the kid. You just knew this guy was a main-event player. Now when you have that kind of success early in your career, sometimes that’s a good thing, but sometimes it’s a bad thing. Randy struggled with it. As wonderful and easy that Randy made everything look, it’s now that he is firing on all cylinders. His promos have been off-the-charts the past few months, and he really believes in what he’s doing.''

Backstage difference between John Cena and Randy Orton

The Big Show also revealed the key backstage difference between John Cena and Randy Orton. The World's Largest Athlete stated that Cena always wanted to be the locker-room leader while former WWE Champion Randy Orton was only focused on his own in-ring skills.

''I’ve always said that Randy is not John Cena. I used to call Cena ‘Captain America.’ He wanted to work hard and be the leader. Randy always wanted to be the best in the ring, but he didn’t want to be a leader. So that’s the biggest difference I’ve seen. Randy has embraced that leadership role. His presence in the ring and his presence backstage is much bigger and much more concrete than I’ve ever seen.''