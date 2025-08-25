Randy Orton allegedly wants to finish his story with star who's no longer in WWE

A top name wants to return to WWE somewhere down the line to finish his story with Randy Orton. Matt Riddle, a former WWE Superstar, recently opened up about finishing his story with The Viper. As per Riddle, Orton wants to finish the story with him as well.
RK-Bro's highly entertaining run ended when Orton suffered an injury and went on a lengthy hiatus. By the time he returned to WWE TV, the company had released Matt Riddle. The King of Bros has opened up on multiple occasions about a possible WWE return.
In a recent interview on TMZ, Matt Riddle expressed his interest in a WWE return. He seems quite interested in a program with his real-life friend and legend, Randy Orton. Riddle claims The Viper wants to finish their story as well. Here's what he said:
"If it's up to me? Yes. I wanna finish my story with Randy [Orton]," Riddle said. "I know Randy really wants to finish it with me as well, and the fans...would be happy...even if it was a couple-month run." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Matt Riddle was going to turn on Randy Orton before the latter got injured
According to Riddle, plans were in place for him to turn on Orton back in 2022. Unfortunately, the storyline never came to fruition as Orton went on a break due to his injury. Here's what Riddle told TMZ:
"But at the end of the day, I was like, guys, I’m still new to WWE compared to Randy, and if he turns on me, they’re not going to cheer for me — they’re going to cheer for the legend that is Randy Orton. So if anything, I would like to turn on Randy. I was very much looking forward to that. Not just because of the matches, but being able to dive into a different version of my character," he said.
Only time will tell if WWE ever brings Riddle back and puts him in a storyline with Orton again. Riddle's fans would love for him to come back for one more run in WWE.