Randy Orton has to appear at WWE SummerSlam to break monumental record; The Viper is just one step away!

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has been rumored to return for quite some time now. The Viper could break a monumental record if he makes an appearance at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

Orton was last seen on WWE television on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Alongside his tag team partner Matt Riddle, he went in a bout against The Usos, where they lost their titles to Jimmy and Jey Uso.

After some time, it was announced that Orton was suffering from a back injury and needed some time off. Since then, The Viper has not made any appearances on television, but he is rumored to return as soon as SummerSlam.

Recently, WrestlingWorldCC took to Twitter and shared that Orton is currently tied with The Undertaker for most SummerSlam appearances at 16. If The Viper makes an appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer on August 5, he could break the record for most SummerSlam appearances in history.

"If Randy Orton appears at Summerslam, it could be a record breaking appearance," they wrote on Twitter.

Rhea Ripley wants Randy Orton to join Judgment Day when he returns to WWE

Recently during a Q&A session, Rhea Ripley said that she wants Orton to join The Judgment Day upon his WWE return as she doesn't want any threats from The Viper because he is known for storylines involving hitting an RKO on female superstars.

"People on social media, they keep throwing this one person’s name at me, hoping that he’d come and put me in my place. So my choice [to join The Judgment Day] would be Randy Orton because ain’t no one hitting Mami with an RKO," said Rhea Ripley during a recent Q&A session on UP NXT. "Mami is always right, and Mami is always on top. Randy Orton will be a part of my Judgment Day, and he’d be a step below Mami."

Fans are eagerly waiting for Orton to make his return. If the rumors are true, then we could see him at SummerSlam. Let's see what WWE has in store for The Viper.

Do you think Orton will make his return at WWE SummerSlam?