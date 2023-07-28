Rhea Ripley could be in serious trouble if 43-year-old legend returns to WWE for a major feud with The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has turned out to be an unstoppable force in WWE. As part of The Judgment Day, the Women's World Champion remains a significant threat to both men and women on the roster. However, could she finally face a massive hurdle in the form of a returning star?

Not too long ago, Ripley acknowledged the online chatter about fans wanting to see Randy Orton confront her. The latter has been out of action for more than 12 months now. But that never stopped the WWE Universe from discussing how he could return to the company.

Ripley is aware of the threat from Orton, who has often attacked other women as part of storylines. This is why she wants him to join The Judgment Day:

"People on social media, they keep throwing this one person’s name at me, hoping that he’d come and put me in my place. So my choice [to join The Judgment Day] would be Randy Orton because ain’t no one hitting Mami with an RKO," said Rhea Ripley during a recent Q&A session on UP NXT. "Mami is always right, and Mami is always on top. Randy Orton will be a part of my Judgment Day, and he’d be a step below Mami."

Realistically, Orton in The Judgment Day seems unlikely to happen right after his comeback. Before going on a hiatus last year, the veteran had one of his greatest runs as a babyface alongside Matt Riddle. Their storyline has yet to reach its proper conclusion, so WWE might look to continue that angle.

If Orton were to cross paths with The Judgment Day, the aforementioned signs indicate that a confrontation could be in the cards.

WWE has a Rhea Ripley problem, and Randy Orton could be the solution

In many of The Judgment Day's feuds, Rhea Ripley is often the aggressor against male competitors. The opposing babyfaces can do little to combat her. After all, man-on-woman violence on WWE television is risky in 2023.

But if Randy Orton is on the receiving end of Ripley's shenanigans, he might get away with an RKO in response. Remember, it was just in these last few years when he attacked Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax on screen. Both instances were positively received from an entertainment standpoint.

If all the years of kayfabe have taught us something, Randy Orton will likely stand up to Rhea Ripley should the latter provoke him in a storyline. Given how vocal fans have been about the topic on Twitter, it should be interesting to see if WWE can pull the trigger on this idea.

