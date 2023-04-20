Did Randy Orton RKO Nia Jax on purpose four years ago? Details you must know

Randy Orton's RKO is one of the most legendary wrestling moves that has even reached mainstream attention. The Viper is known to strike out of nowhere among whoever, even if that someone is a dominant female wrestler like Nia Jax.

During the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble, Nia made history by being one of the few female stars to enter the match. After attacking some male stars still left, she received a 619 from Rey Mysterio, a superkick from Dolph Ziggler, and an RKO from Randy Orton.

As previously revealed by the former superstar, Randy Orton delivered the RKO to Nia Jax on purpose. The 38-year-old revealed on The Wives of Wrestling podcast that she was nervous about taking multiple legendary moves, but Randy Orton assured her to follow his lead.

"I said I have never taken the RKO, I’ve never taken the 619, I don’t want to f*ck this up. Are you kidding me? Like, these are some of the biggest moves in wrestling history. And I’m about to take this live and I’ve never taken it before and I just remember saying, 'Randy, I don’t want to f*ck this up. Should we walk through it? Do you want to RKO me in the hallway?' And he was just like, 'Kid, don’t worry. He’s like, just turn to the left and just ride with me,'" said Jax.

Rey Mysterio later eliminated Nia Jax after spending over three minutes in the match. Seth Rollins was eventually crowned that year's winner, who entered at number 10.

Nia was released from WWE in 2021 but returned to this year's Women's Royal Rumble at number 30 as a surprise entrant. Meanwhile, The Viper has been out of action for almost a year due to an injury.

Was Randy Orton's RKO the most memorable moment for Nia Jax at the 2019 Royal Rumble?

The former RAW Women's Champion's time in the Men's Rumble match was truly exciting, for her and for fans alike. However, another moment topped Randy Orton's RKO.

On the same podcast, Nia revealed that the moment that shocked her the most was Orton taking a bump for her. She stated that the shoulder move she delivered wasn't supposed to bring him down, but he still did so.

"You know what was even crazier that I did not know was gonna happen? And I almost peed myself, was when I gave Randy [Orton] a shoulder tackle and he bumped for me. I legit was [shocked]. I looked down, I was like, oh f*ck. Randy just bumped for me. He wasn’t gonna bump. We didn’t talk about that. It was just gonna be a shoulder, he was gonna go in and he bumped for me," added Jax.

