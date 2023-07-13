Dominik Mysterio could be in serious trouble if 46-year-old legend returns to WWE for a major feud

It's no secret that everyone hates Dominik Mysterio in the kayfabe world of WWE. Any on-screen hero is likely drooling at the prospect of feuding with The Judgment Day member. With that in mind, could Mysterio come face-to-face with one of the most recognizable babyfaces ever?

The babyface in question is John Cena, who recently returned for an unexpected appearance at Money in the Bank 2023. While his one-off comeback was newsworthy, what happened backstage also drew significant attention.

In a clip shared by WWE not too long ago, Cena had a behind-the-scenes interaction with Mysterio's closest ally — Rhea Ripley.

The short video, which can be viewed in the tweet above, went viral. Having garnered a million views already, it certainly indicates that there is money to be made with a storyline featuring the 16-time-world champion and The Judgment Day.

Should Ripley and Cena cross paths on WWE television, the segment would undoubtedly attract a lot of eyes. Moreover, it could lead to Mysterio vs. The Cenation Leader — an irresistible opportunity for the company.

Why John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio should make sense to WWE higher-ups

Let's be honest. Despite John Cena's many high-profile victories throughout his career, it would be nice to see him earn a major win again. For the most part, the 46-year-old has been utilized to put over other talents in recent years.

While there is nothing too wrong with that creative direction for a part-timer, it's almost depressing as the cycle repeats every time — from the immense joy of witnessing Cena return to the mixed reactions whenever he loses. You know the man would have kicked out at two-and-a-half in his prime.

So, the veteran must pick up a strong singles victory without derailing his opponent's momentum. Enter Dominik Mysterio. For the 26-year-old, this potential feud would be an excellent opportunity to gain more visibility.

Dominik does not get buried. Due to his work as a pure heel, every fan has a great time when the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion gets his a** kicked. Who better to deliver a humiliating dose of a** kicking than, as some would say, the greatest babyface of all time?

DMN @dmn_1810 WWE now calling Dominik Mysterio “Dirty Dom” is perfect. Giving me top old school heel vibes. Dom is one of the best heels in the industry and that’s FACTS WWE now calling Dominik Mysterio “Dirty Dom” is perfect. Giving me top old school heel vibes. Dom is one of the best heels in the industry and that’s FACTS https://t.co/xkvnAoyeAS

Mysterio vs. Cena would be a win-win scenario for WWE. On top of that, the angle might feature some additional intrigue thanks to any possible involvement from the other Judgment Day members.

Would you like to see John Cena feuding with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

