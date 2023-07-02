Create

WWE Money in the Bank Results: John Cena returns for surprise announcement; Big title change after bizarre betrayal; Reigns defeated

By Jojo
Modified Jul 02, 2023 04:39 IST
We got an action-packed show at Money in the Bank in London with an unexpected title change!
We got an action-packed show at Money in the Bank in London with an unexpected title change!

WWE Money in the Bank kicked off from the O2 Arena in London, and the first match of the night was the Men's MITB ladder match. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new women's tag team champions following a bizarre twist while IYO SKY picked up an epic win in the women's ladder match.

  • Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank ladder match
  • Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions
  • Gunther def. Matt Riddle to retain the Intercontinental Championship
  • Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio
  • IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match
  • Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
  • The Usos def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

WWE Money in the Bank Results (July 1, 2023): Money in the Bank Ladder match

London lets @LoganPaul know how they feel at #MITB! https://t.co/9Y7k7IXt4l

All the competitors went after Logan Paul right off the bat and sent him out of the ring before an all-out brawl kicked off. Logan came back with a ladder, but Nakamura beat him before Santos and Ricochet teamed up against Damian.

Butch joined in with the attack before LA Knight came in and broke it up. Logan was back once more and tried to climb up to the briefcase before everyone else ran after him and kicked him down.

THIS IS AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏#MITB https://t.co/L8aq56HeSy

Butch came in with a cricket bat and cleared the ring before Priest took him out at ringside. Logan tried to get Damian to work with him, and it worked for a bit as they stacked two tables at ringside before Priest took Paul down and tossed him into a ladder at ringside.

Damian hit Logan with a big strike off a counter and was about to suplex him into the steel steps when Butch interfered. Priest was lying on a horizontal ladder when Logan came in with a big splash.

THIS JUST HAPPENED! 🤯 #MITB https://t.co/l9qZ7x86Mu

Escobar went up a ladder in the ring, but Butch went after him and locked in a headlock before Ricochet came in with a splash on both of them. Butch hit a big dive from on top of a ladder to clear the crowd before Logan Paul stopped him from climbing up to the briefcase.

Escobar, Knight, and Shinsuke were on top of two ladders in the ring before Paul and Ricochet joined them. Knight dropped both ladders before Paul and Ricochet went through the two tables at ringside.

THIS CROWD IS ELECTRIC!#MITB https://t.co/7JBDLqHGDs

Butch was dropped on a ladder before Knight cleared the ring and almost got the win, but Priest stopped him and hit a Broken Arrow from the top. Damian Priest went back up top and got the briefcase, picking up the win.

Result: Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Say hello to Mr. #MITB!@ArcherOfInfamy did it! https://t.co/YcomrT3Qoz

Grade: A

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan - Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank

Who will walk out of #MITB as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? https://t.co/nxap12vdiU

Liv and Baszler kicked off the match, and Morgan was isolated by the champs early in the match. Rousey locked in an ankle lock before Liv was able to break free and make the tag to Raquel.

PAIN@RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown https://t.co/rzG0il9Si7

Raquel came in and took out Baszler before Ronda tried to get an armbar on the ropes, but Rodriguez turned it into a powerbomb. Rousey kicked Raquel out of the ring while Baszler tried to make Liv submit.

No way! NO. WAY.@QoSBaszler just betrayed @RondaRousey at #MITB! https://t.co/mhzmP5hRCD

Rousey wiped Raquel out from the apron once more, keeping Liv from making the tag before Baszler locked in the Kimura Lock. Ronda was about to end the match when Baszler attacked her and took her out before leaving the ring.

🤯!!!@QoSBaszler #MITB https://t.co/3wrw439KsL

Raquel came in with the Texana Bomb, and Morgan got the Oblivion on Ronda before picking up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

This gives us a warm and fuzzy feeling!@RaquelWWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce regain the #WomensTagTitles at #MITB! https://t.co/zXHmubaseT

Grade: B+

Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle - Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank

#ICTitle on the line at #MITB! https://t.co/HLog4YREP4

Riddle got some big kicks early on before Gunther came back with his trademark chops and took him down. Riddle tried to get a submission hold before the champ rolled him over and stomped on him.

Gunther went for the injured ankle and ripped Riddle's bandages off before stomping on it. Riddle got a takedown and the Floating Bro before getting a near fall. Riddle locked in a triangle hold before Gunther powerbombed him.

Gunther smacked Riddle in the ankle a few times before locking in an Achilles Lock before picking up the win.

Result: Gunther def. Matt Riddle to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Drew McIntyre made his return and stared Gunther down in the ring. Gunther attacked him but got taken out with a Glasgow Kiss and the Claymore before Drew posed with the title.

He's baaaaaaack!@DMcIntyreWWE returns at #MITB with a message for Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT! https://t.co/IpxJ7vDQdE

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank

It's Mami!#MITB https://t.co/dKj9Yw3MOH

Dominik was running around trying to get away from Cody before coming back for sucker punches and slaps. Cody caught Dom after ripping the cast off his arm, and Mysterio tried to run out of the ring and into the crowd.

Cody brought Dom back before Ripley interfered and dropped Cody on the apron. Dom got some more cheap shots before getting a near fall in the ring off a corkscrew forearm.

What an atmosphere at #MITB! https://t.co/luiDpSFcyb

Dom tried for the three amigos, but Cody reversed the third and hit a spinning Alabama slam followed by a Cody Cutter. Rhodes followed up with the Cross Rhodes and picked up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

Better luck next time, @DomMysterio35!CODY RHODES wins at #MITB! https://t.co/33ZxpNUGTz

Grade: B-

SURPRISE!@JohnCena is here at #MITB! https://t.co/p8M0ccEXia

John Cena was out next and talked about it being too long since WWE came to the UK. Cena said that WWE management may have felt a little apprehensive about booking a show in London before saying that he was trying to bring WrestleMania there as well.

The WWE Universe in London is as passionate as it gets! Just ask @JohnCena!#MITB https://t.co/S9m2ZU5mIi

Cena asked the crowd to cheer for the idea of having 'Mania in London before Grayson Waller made his entrance. Waller pretended to be a fan before laughing at the idea of having 'Mania in London and calling Cena a liar.

#WrestleMania in London? @JohnCena wants to help make it happen!#MITB https://t.co/0jnnxD6xTY

Waller instead wanted to have 'Mania in Australia and even offered Cena a spot on the hypothetical show. Waller wanted to 'save' Cena's career by having him on his talk show at WrestleMania Australia.

Cena passed on the offer, offending Waller, who attacked him from behind. Cena got back up and hit the Attitude Adjustment before walking out.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match

Who will become Ms. #MITB? https://t.co/9AHHBlOXKd

Stratus and Stark went after Becky right off the bat before attacking Bayley and IYO as well. Becky cleared the field and went up top before Stark and Stratus came back and took her down.

Bayley stopped Stratus from climbing next before Vega joined in. IYO was on top of a ladder, but the ladder was pushed aside, so she hit a massive Over the top Moonsault on the competitors below instead.

What a #MITB moonsault by @Iyo_SkyWWE! 😲😲😲 https://t.co/g0D8aWCb32

Trish and Becky were fighting on top of a ladder before they were taken down, and Stratus hit Bayley with the Stratusfaction. Zoey attacked Becky with a pair of handcuffs and tried to handcuff her to the ring.

Becky ducked a shot from a ladder and set up Zoey on a ladder bridge to the announcers' table before dropping Stratus with a manhandle slam on the same ladder. Vega and Zoey were on top of a ladder next, and Vega hit her with a massive sunset flip bomb on another ladder.

An enraged @BeckyLynchWWE is out for payback at #MITB! https://t.co/LpHoelloeg

IYO was climbing up the ladder, but Bayley stopped her by dropping the ladder. Bayley went up herself, but Becky followed her up and took her down using the handcuffs. SKY came back and handcuffed Bayley and Becky together on the ladder before climbing over Bayley and picking up the win!

Result: IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

BRILLIANT! ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!#MITB https://t.co/hgSYzsozw5

Grade: A

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor - World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank

This #WorldTitle match is INSANE!#MITB https://t.co/GVrcUuOmHC

Seth started off strong and sent Balor into the corner before missing the pedigree. Balor stomped Seth in the ribs before getting some strikes and kicks on the ropes and sending the champ outside.

CASH IT IN?!#MITB https://t.co/w3khid6PNY

Seth came back with the pedigree for a near fall before Damian Priest showed up with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The distraction almost allowed Balor to get the win before Priest sat down at ringside, and Balor came in with dropkicks and two Coup de Graces.

Back in the ring, Balor was about to finish it, but Damian got up, and it distracted Finn. Rollins dodged the finisher, got up, and hit the stomp before getting the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

What a #WorldTitle Match!@WWERollins retains at #MITB against a determined @FinnBalor!#AndStill https://t.co/JCDhTDWr4t

Balor and Priest got into an argument after the match as Rollins safely walked backstage with no cash-in.

Is @ArcherOfInfamy to blame for @FinnBalor’s loss?#MITB https://t.co/J7VIbyIyyM

Grade: A

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos - Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank

Leave it to @HeymanHustle to ask the real questions here...#MITB https://t.co/uiQv4pNx6u

Solo and Jimmy kicked off the match, and Sikoa got some chops and a big boot. Jey tagged in and got the takedown before Roman demanded the tag. Solo was not happy but made the tag anyway before Roman hit Jimmy on the apron and took Jey down with a clothesline.

Jey came back with some strikes in the corner before being kicked down and taking a cheap shot from Solo. Sikoa tagged in and hit a clothesline, taking out Jimmy. The crowd was going wild, chanting things like 'Tribal W*nker' and causing Roman to get even angrier.

London is getting inside the head of @WWERomanReigns at #MITB!#CivilWar https://t.co/NGsd1XtbZ2

Jimmy was taking a beating but managed to make the tag before Jey came in and got some superkicks to Solo. Jey did the hip attack but was met with the Samoan Drop, which he reversed. Roman came in with a sneaky tag, and Jey sent him off the apron before hitting both opponents with dives.

Roman got a Superman Punch off a counter and then hit the move again before Jimmy and Jey came in with a double spear for a near fall. Outside the ring, Jey sent Solo into the ring post before Jimmy took a Superman Punch for a near fall from Roman in the ring.

Never saw it coming!#MITB #CivilWar https://t.co/VHU2vOa9tY

Roman took a superkick, but the splash from Jimmy was countered with the Guillotine. Jey got a blind tag before the ref was knocked out of the ring. Roman took the 1D, but the official was not there to count, as Jey got a count of nearly ten. The Usos tried for double splashes, but Solo interfered and joined Roman for a double uranage.

Solo hit the Samoan Spike on Jey before assisting Roman with a spear/spike combo. Sikoa stacked The Usos on top of each other, and Roman tried for a pin, but they kicked out.

😲😲😲😲😲😲😲#MITB https://t.co/Szh0JDVxtS

Roman asked Solo to take out Jimmy, and Sikoa put him on top of the announce desk and hit a dive, but Jimmy rolled out of the way, and Solo went through the table. Roman got another spear on Jey, but he kicked out.

THIS IS INSANE!!!#MITB #CivilWar https://t.co/5y0WZNrCV9

Jey got a sneaky low blow before showering Reigns with Superkicks with the help of Jimmy. Jey went up top and hit the splash before picking up the win.

Result: The Usos def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

THEY DID IT!!!#MITB https://t.co/NkGO5UklvB

Grade: A+

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...