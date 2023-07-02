WWE Money in the Bank kicked off from the O2 Arena in London, and the first match of the night was the Men's MITB ladder match. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new women's tag team champions following a bizarre twist while IYO SKY picked up an epic win in the women's ladder match.

Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank ladder match

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

Gunther def. Matt Riddle to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

The Usos def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

All the competitors went after Logan Paul right off the bat and sent him out of the ring before an all-out brawl kicked off. Logan came back with a ladder, but Nakamura beat him before Santos and Ricochet teamed up against Damian.

Butch joined in with the attack before LA Knight came in and broke it up. Logan was back once more and tried to climb up to the briefcase before everyone else ran after him and kicked him down.

Butch came in with a cricket bat and cleared the ring before Priest took him out at ringside. Logan tried to get Damian to work with him, and it worked for a bit as they stacked two tables at ringside before Priest took Paul down and tossed him into a ladder at ringside.

Damian hit Logan with a big strike off a counter and was about to suplex him into the steel steps when Butch interfered. Priest was lying on a horizontal ladder when Logan came in with a big splash.

Escobar went up a ladder in the ring, but Butch went after him and locked in a headlock before Ricochet came in with a splash on both of them. Butch hit a big dive from on top of a ladder to clear the crowd before Logan Paul stopped him from climbing up to the briefcase.

Escobar, Knight, and Shinsuke were on top of two ladders in the ring before Paul and Ricochet joined them. Knight dropped both ladders before Paul and Ricochet went through the two tables at ringside.

Butch was dropped on a ladder before Knight cleared the ring and almost got the win, but Priest stopped him and hit a Broken Arrow from the top. Damian Priest went back up top and got the briefcase, picking up the win.

Result: Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match

Grade: A

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan - Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank

WWE @WWE Who will walk out of #MITB as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Who will walk out of #MITB as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? https://t.co/nxap12vdiU

Liv and Baszler kicked off the match, and Morgan was isolated by the champs early in the match. Rousey locked in an ankle lock before Liv was able to break free and make the tag to Raquel.

Raquel came in and took out Baszler before Ronda tried to get an armbar on the ropes, but Rodriguez turned it into a powerbomb. Rousey kicked Raquel out of the ring while Baszler tried to make Liv submit.

Rousey wiped Raquel out from the apron once more, keeping Liv from making the tag before Baszler locked in the Kimura Lock. Ronda was about to end the match when Baszler attacked her and took her out before leaving the ring.

Raquel came in with the Texana Bomb, and Morgan got the Oblivion on Ronda before picking up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B+

Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle - Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank

Riddle got some big kicks early on before Gunther came back with his trademark chops and took him down. Riddle tried to get a submission hold before the champ rolled him over and stomped on him.

Gunther went for the injured ankle and ripped Riddle's bandages off before stomping on it. Riddle got a takedown and the Floating Bro before getting a near fall. Riddle locked in a triangle hold before Gunther powerbombed him.

Gunther smacked Riddle in the ankle a few times before locking in an Achilles Lock before picking up the win.

Result: Gunther def. Matt Riddle to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Drew McIntyre made his return and stared Gunther down in the ring. Gunther attacked him but got taken out with a Glasgow Kiss and the Claymore before Drew posed with the title.

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank

Dominik was running around trying to get away from Cody before coming back for sucker punches and slaps. Cody caught Dom after ripping the cast off his arm, and Mysterio tried to run out of the ring and into the crowd.

Cody brought Dom back before Ripley interfered and dropped Cody on the apron. Dom got some more cheap shots before getting a near fall in the ring off a corkscrew forearm.

Dom tried for the three amigos, but Cody reversed the third and hit a spinning Alabama slam followed by a Cody Cutter. Rhodes followed up with the Cross Rhodes and picked up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

Grade: B-

John Cena was out next and talked about it being too long since WWE came to the UK. Cena said that WWE management may have felt a little apprehensive about booking a show in London before saying that he was trying to bring WrestleMania there as well.

Cena asked the crowd to cheer for the idea of having 'Mania in London before Grayson Waller made his entrance. Waller pretended to be a fan before laughing at the idea of having 'Mania in London and calling Cena a liar.

Waller instead wanted to have 'Mania in Australia and even offered Cena a spot on the hypothetical show. Waller wanted to 'save' Cena's career by having him on his talk show at WrestleMania Australia.

Cena passed on the offer, offending Waller, who attacked him from behind. Cena got back up and hit the Attitude Adjustment before walking out.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match

Stratus and Stark went after Becky right off the bat before attacking Bayley and IYO as well. Becky cleared the field and went up top before Stark and Stratus came back and took her down.

Bayley stopped Stratus from climbing next before Vega joined in. IYO was on top of a ladder, but the ladder was pushed aside, so she hit a massive Over the top Moonsault on the competitors below instead.

Trish and Becky were fighting on top of a ladder before they were taken down, and Stratus hit Bayley with the Stratusfaction. Zoey attacked Becky with a pair of handcuffs and tried to handcuff her to the ring.

Becky ducked a shot from a ladder and set up Zoey on a ladder bridge to the announcers' table before dropping Stratus with a manhandle slam on the same ladder. Vega and Zoey were on top of a ladder next, and Vega hit her with a massive sunset flip bomb on another ladder.

IYO was climbing up the ladder, but Bayley stopped her by dropping the ladder. Bayley went up herself, but Becky followed her up and took her down using the handcuffs. SKY came back and handcuffed Bayley and Becky together on the ladder before climbing over Bayley and picking up the win!

Result: IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Grade: A

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor - World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank

Seth started off strong and sent Balor into the corner before missing the pedigree. Balor stomped Seth in the ribs before getting some strikes and kicks on the ropes and sending the champ outside.

Seth came back with the pedigree for a near fall before Damian Priest showed up with the Money in the Bank briefcase. The distraction almost allowed Balor to get the win before Priest sat down at ringside, and Balor came in with dropkicks and two Coup de Graces.

Back in the ring, Balor was about to finish it, but Damian got up, and it distracted Finn. Rollins dodged the finisher, got up, and hit the stomp before getting the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Balor and Priest got into an argument after the match as Rollins safely walked backstage with no cash-in.

Grade: A

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos - Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank

Solo and Jimmy kicked off the match, and Sikoa got some chops and a big boot. Jey tagged in and got the takedown before Roman demanded the tag. Solo was not happy but made the tag anyway before Roman hit Jimmy on the apron and took Jey down with a clothesline.

Jey came back with some strikes in the corner before being kicked down and taking a cheap shot from Solo. Sikoa tagged in and hit a clothesline, taking out Jimmy. The crowd was going wild, chanting things like 'Tribal W*nker' and causing Roman to get even angrier.

Jimmy was taking a beating but managed to make the tag before Jey came in and got some superkicks to Solo. Jey did the hip attack but was met with the Samoan Drop, which he reversed. Roman came in with a sneaky tag, and Jey sent him off the apron before hitting both opponents with dives.

Roman got a Superman Punch off a counter and then hit the move again before Jimmy and Jey came in with a double spear for a near fall. Outside the ring, Jey sent Solo into the ring post before Jimmy took a Superman Punch for a near fall from Roman in the ring.

Roman took a superkick, but the splash from Jimmy was countered with the Guillotine. Jey got a blind tag before the ref was knocked out of the ring. Roman took the 1D, but the official was not there to count, as Jey got a count of nearly ten. The Usos tried for double splashes, but Solo interfered and joined Roman for a double uranage.

Solo hit the Samoan Spike on Jey before assisting Roman with a spear/spike combo. Sikoa stacked The Usos on top of each other, and Roman tried for a pin, but they kicked out.

Roman asked Solo to take out Jimmy, and Sikoa put him on top of the announce desk and hit a dive, but Jimmy rolled out of the way, and Solo went through the table. Roman got another spear on Jey, but he kicked out.

Jey got a sneaky low blow before showering Reigns with Superkicks with the help of Jimmy. Jey went up top and hit the splash before picking up the win.

Result: The Usos def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Grade: A+

