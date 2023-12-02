Randy Orton attacked a WWE star backstage off-air; he had tried to introduce himself 

Randy Orton is a dangerous WWE star and is not usually someone others can approach without fear. Unfortunately for some, they still have to learn that lesson. That happened to one star backstage on SmackDown this week, and he suffered as a consequence.

The star in question is Cameron Grimes. On the show, Orton was approached by Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, with both hoping to sign The Viper to their brand.

While Pearce talked about how Orton's career on RAW was legendary, Aldis offered him a shot at The Bloodline, who had put him on the shelf.

In the end, an attack by The Bloodline clinched it for Orton. He took them out and decided to sign with SmackDown, much to Paul Heyman and Adam Pearce's dismay. However, after that, he hit Aldis with an RKO, clearly letting him know to expect the unexpected from him.

Aldis was not the only one who suffered on SmackDown. Apparently, Cameron Grimes tried to introduce himself to Randy Orton backstage and got an RKO for his troubles. He said that he had learned his lesson.

"Same thing happened to me earlier today when I introduced myself to @RandyOrton lesson learned," said Grimes.

Expand Tweet

Approaching Randy Orton is always a risk, and even off-air, the star does not appear to be holding himself back.