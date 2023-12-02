Randy Orton suddenly breaks major WWE rule on SmackDown

Randy Orton is not someone who can be controlled, as most WWE fans know. While The Viper has changed from his turbulent days around the start of the 2010 decade, he has already broken yet another major rule during his appearance on SmackDown.

Earlier this week, Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series, participating in the WarGames match and helping Cody Rhodes' team defeat The Judgment Day. Although it seemed he would be a part of RAW earlier this week when he appeared on the show, things have changed.

At the beginning of the show, Orton was announced as a free agent whom Nick Aldis had invited to the show. Adam Pearce was also in attendance, hoping to lure Orton back to RAW.

In the end, Orton chose to stay in the blue brand. Following an assault by the Bloodline, where he demolished his ambushers, he decided that taking out the faction that had put him on the shelf was more important to him. He signed the contract that Nick Aldis had offered.

Unfortunately for Aldis, signing Orton didn't go the way he pictured it.

True to form, Randy Orton hit him with an RKO just as the show was going off the air. This broke a rule where a star is not supposed to attack officials.

Whether he is punished for breaking a big WWE rule that does not allow stars to attack authority figures and officials remains to be seen. Aldis holds the power, but he also wants Randy Orton on SmackDown.