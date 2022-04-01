"They don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing" - Randy Orton blasts WWE NXT stars

Randy Orton has taken a shot at WWE NXT Superstars, who he feels don't protect their opponents in the ring.

Orton has previously spoken out about WWE NXT stars and their dangerous moves which could cause damage to them in the long run.

In a recent interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, Orton believes that the "art of selling" in pro wrestling is diminishing. He feels that NXT Superstars that he has been in the ring with don't know how to protect their opponent:

“There’s an art to what we do, and a lot of guys have lost that art. Now instead of selling a punch, because you need to sell a punch, now I’m protecting myself because I don’t want to get my f*cking jaw broken."

The third-generation star added:

"That’s unfortunate, but the art to professional wrestling, like when Vince was on he talked about your number one priority above all being protecting your opponent, that’s not taught necessarily in NXT, and I know that because I’ve been in the ring with guys that came from NXT and they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing. It’s unfortunate but I think that is just kind of how things are changing.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

Orton wants all pro wrestlers to have longevity, which he feels is achieveable if they are safe in the ring.

What did Randy Orton say about WWE NXT Superstars previously?

In an interview with Sportskeeda a few years ago, Orton spoke about how he has been in the business for two decades and can go on for even longer since he's been safe in the ring.

"The NXT guys worry me because I see them do such highly physical things during their matches. It’s almost like they do so many impressive, so many physically impressive things. But those things are dangerous and they wear and tear on your career," said Orton.

He also highlighted how WWE NXT matches are impressive to watch but they don't leave a lasting memory in the viewer's head.

