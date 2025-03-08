Randy Orton breaks silence on John Cena turning heel; says what he thinks of longtime rival joining The Rock

Randy Orton has finally broken his silence and commented on the horrifying heel turn and betrayal by John Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber. He talked about what he thought of the star turning heel after decades.

John Cena shocked everyone at the Elimination Chamber event when he did what no one thought he would and turned heel, joining The Rock and attacking Cody Rhodes. It was a heel turn that no one saw coming, and it has already become an iconic moment. Randy Orton reacted to it, given the long history he shares with Cena, before he addressed his own issues with the star.

Orton talked about John Cena's heel turn on tonight's SmackDown. He said that Cena had always been at the top of the profession but now he was the "Rock Bottom". He could not believe it had happened and that the star had been one of his few friends in the business. He said that was why he was bringing him up. The crowd booed Cena as well.

Randy Orton said that while he was gone a lot of crazy things had happened. The Viper had to address the Cena situation given their long history together and now that he has, it remains to be seen if Cena or The Rock reacts as well.

