Randy Orton was caught ducking in a corner during a lumberjack match; explains the reason

Randy Orton was involved in a hilarious moment during a Lumberjack match held on the April 22 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn competed in a Lumberjack match on SmackDown. The closing moments of the match saw a bunch of WWE babyfaces and heels brawling at ringside while Sami attempted an escape. When McIntyre couldn't locate Zayn, he focused on the barrage of competitors brawling outside. He leaped outside the ring and took down several lumberjacks with him.

WWE legend Randy Orton was also among the lumberjacks. When he realized what McIntyre was about to do, he quickly retreated to a safe spot, away from the point of impact.

When a fan asked The Viper what happened, he responded by stating the following: "I don't wanna get landed on!" Check out the hilarious video below:

Randy Orton is considered one of the smartest men in the business

The Viper has proven time and again that he is one of the wisest individuals in the pro-wrestling business. He has done it all in the ring over the past 20 years and is still going strong.

Orton has a lucrative contract with WWE and earns a hefty amount of money every year. He is in incredible shape and is currently having a lot of fun in WWE's mid-card with his tag team partner Riddle. He recently opened up on the same while speaking on the Pat McAfee show.

“I’m shredded right now, and I owe a lot of that to Riddle because I’m really having a lot of fun right now, and I feel like it’s a direct result of the energy… like the energy you (McAfee) bring to your show here, the reason it’s different – I feel like Riddle’s different. He’s got a certain energy, people kinda gravitate towards him, the fans love him, he’s awesome, his facial expressions – he enjoys being in that ring. It’s rubbed off on me, and I’m having fun out there, and the fans I think can sense I’m having fun," he said. [H/T Wrestletalk]

Judging by Randy Orton's 'smart' course of action in the fan video above, it won't be a surprise to see him wrestle for another decade or so without being injury-prone.

