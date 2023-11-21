Randy Orton chants fill the arena during WWE RAW after special hint about former champion's return

Chants for Randy Orton filled the arena tonight on WWE RAW after a special hint was given about his return.

Randy Orton's pairing with Matt Riddle shocked the WWE Universe due to their different personas. Riddle was the fun-loving bro, while Orton was a bit more serious. However, their pairing worked well and even captured the tag titles.

Sadly, their partnership had to be broken up after Orton suffered a serious back injury that kept him out of action for several months. The chances of him returning to the ring seemed bleak, given the severity of his injury. However, fans' hopes for a return were high after rumors started circulating last week that Orton would appear at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Last week on RAW, Drew McIntyre seemingly aligned with the Judgment Day. Tonight, on the red brand, he announced that he would be joining the faction's team for WarGames. Pearce then informed Cody Rhodes and his team that they would need to find a final member to join them by the end of the night.

At this point, fans started chanting for Orton, as many had predicted that The Viper would finally return to the ring.

It will be interesting to see if the rumors are true and if Orton will make his in-ring return at Survivor Series.

Do you think Randy Orton will be the final member of Cody Rhodes' team? Sound off in the comments section.

