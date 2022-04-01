"One of the best minds in the business" - Randy Orton comments on how Edge helped him turn his career around 

Randy Orton credited Edge for helping him turn his career around and not be complacent.

Orton recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he discussed his place in WWE and other personal factors that left him in a place of uncertainty. He also described how he got out of this hole.

Giving credit to the talent he has worked with in the past couple of years, the Apex Predator pointed to Edge's return to in-ring action at the 2020 Royal Rumble and subsequent program with himself as the starting point for the turn-around in attitude.

"Having Edge come back and having a person that mentored me and I looked up to, that bigger brother figure that I haven't had for a decade. Now all of a udden I have this guy - 'Oh wow! Can you help me with this?' Instead of everyone coming to me or instead make me feel like I don't have someone to talk to - now I've got Edge." said Randy Orton

The Viper claimed that the Rated R Superstar helped him "turn it around" because of his "old-schooled mentality". Orton said that he could trust Edge not to injure him in the ring, an essential wrestling skill that many up-and-coming superstars of today do not possess.

Randy Orton took on Edge in the latter's first WrestleMania match in 9 years

Randy Orton wrestled Edge in a last-man standing match at 2020's WrestleMania 36. This was the latter's first singles match in 9 years. Edge retired from in-ring action in 2011 following WrestleMania 27 due to neck-injuries. He made his return at Royal Rumble in 2020.

Edge eliminated Orton that night and was attacked by The Viper on the next night's RAW. This led to a match at the Showcase of the Immortals which the WWE Hall of Famer won.

The two competed in a pre-taped match at the next month's WrestleMania Backlash, billed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," which Orton won. The Rated-R Superstar injured his shoulder in that match, but he made his return at the Men's Royal Rumble in 2021 which he won. Edge Main Evented Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 against Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

The Ultimate Oportunist will compete against AJ Styles on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 (April 2, Saturday)

