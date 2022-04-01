"There were some issues" - Randy Orton opens up on working with Bray Wyatt in WWE

14-time world champion and one-half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton has opened up on working with former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

During his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Orton spoke about the mindset of veterans who know what they are doing in the ring. He praised long-time WWE rival Edge for the same.

The Apex Predator then spoke about working with Wyatt in WWE. He praised the latter but also revealed that some issues persisted with him related to in-ring stuff for a while. Finally, Orton went on to praise his current tag team partner Riddle.

"Edge made me realize, I can go 45 minutes with a guy that knows what the f*ck he's doing. Where are these other guys that know what the f*ck they're doing? They started to come up. Bray Wyatt was there, I worked with him, it was a little odd. There were some issues where I think he wasn't able to do some stuff in the ring for a while. That got weird, but he's a hell of a talent. Riddle, for the last year, he's only been wrestling for six years, but he gets it. He knows how to sell and he captivates those people. He captivates me," Orton said. (H/T Fightful)

Bray Wyatt's last WWE feud and match was against Randy Orton

Bray Wyatt was always a fan favorite during his time in WWE. However, his transformation into The Fiend further took his popularity to the next level. Fans loved the fantastic character portrayal as well as the intriguing storylines.

The Fiend's last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 37, where he faced Randy Orton. In the end, Alexa Bliss distracted The Fiend, letting The Viper take advantage and pick up the victory.

Wyatt disappeared from television after this. A few months later, on July 31, 2021, he was released by WWE, much to the shock of the entire pro-wrestling industry.

Wyatt has since remained mostly out of the public eye, and while there were initial reports of him going to All Elite Wrestling, he hasn't signed with any other wrestling promotion yet.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bray Wyatt will ever return to WWE? Yes No 10 votes so far