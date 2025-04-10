Randy Orton declares former WWE Champion as the greatest of all time

Randy Orton recently spoke highly of a former WWE Champion, saying he's arguably the greatest mind the wrestling business has ever seen. The Viper believes Triple H also ranks among the finest in-ring performers of all time.

It's no secret that The Game is one of the most influential personalities in the industry. After decades of competing inside the squared circle, he seamlessly transitioned to the role of Chief Content Officer behind the scenes. Hunter has been instrumental in the Stamford-based promotion reaching newer heights in recent years, with his creative work being widely praised by the WWE Universe.

WWE recently uploaded a clip of its stars talking about Triple H's influence on them. Randy Orton also featured in the video, where he gushed over his former Evolution stablemate. Orton stated that The Game was not only the greatest mind in wrestling but among the best performers to have stepped inside the ring.

"You hear about, you know, the GOATs, the BOATs, you know, the greatest of all time. I really think Triple H could be the greatest, definitely top three greatest in-ring performers of all time." (H/T - Fightful)

Gunther thinks WWE CCO Triple H saved wrestling

In his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Gunther spoke fondly of WWE's Chief Content Officer. The World Heavyweight Champion credited The Game for making the promotion more accessible for performers outside the USA.

"He created so many jobs and opportunities back then for so many of the guys like for us, all the European guys. But then in general, it’s just - he opened the floodgates for the wrestling world outside of WWE, and I think since then, the change has been very positive, and I think that was a big achievement, to be honest. Because I think the business has changed since then, and it changed to the better. It’s the hottest that it is right now. And it all started back then when he started NXT and started working more with guys that work in the indies before and stuff like that," Gunther said.

Gunther is among the many performers who have shined ever since Triple H took over the control of the company's creative direction.

