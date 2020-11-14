Randy Orton digs up memorabilia from Eddie Guerrero tribute show; posts heartfelt message

15 years ago, WWE and the world of pro-wrestling lost Eddie Guerrero, one of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle. Eddie's untimely passing took the industry by storm, and he is still remembered by fans and fellow Superstars to this day. WWE legend Randy Orton recently put up a post on his official Instagram handle and paid a heartfelt tribute to Latino Heat.

Randy Orton stated that he dug up the Eddie Guerrero 'EG' armband from the tribute show WWE did for the fallen legend following his passing and posed with the same for a picture on Instagram. Orton added that many people will be watching some classic Eddie Guerrero matches, and he will be one of them. Check out the post below:

Randy Orton and Eddie Guerrero had a few outings in the ring, shortly before the latter's passing

Randy Orton was involved in a bunch of multi-man bouts on WWE SmackDown, which also featured Eddie Guerrero, back in late 2005. Orton was on his way to become an in-ring legend at the time, while Eddie had already become one of the all-time greats. Eddie's biggest moment came when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Title. Eddie left us 15 years ago, but his legacy is bound to live on forever in the annals of pro-wrestling.