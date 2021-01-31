No. 1 and No. 2 entrants in Men's Royal Rumble revealed on WWE Backstage 

During the WWE Backstage Royal Rumble special, the returning panel made an impact by revealing that Randy Orton and Edge would be the first two entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

WWE Backstage had not been on the air since last June, but it was announced last week that a Royal Rumble Special would air the day before the event. The return to the air for this special certainly made news for the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

Spots are not usually revealed until the actual Royal Rumble PPV. There have been past skits or segments during the actual PPV or leading up to it where WWE revealed the spots. The Mixed Match Challenge gave us No. 30 entrants Carmella and R-Truth in 2018.

BREAKING NEWS:

As announced on #WWEBackstage, the #1 entrant in the 2021 Men's #RoyalRumble will be @RandyOrton and the #2 entrant will be @WWE Hall of Famer @EdgeRatedR! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sfLH3OtonW — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 31, 2021

Since Orton and Edge will start the match, it changes how things could play out. Both are among the favorites to win the whole thing due to their standing in the company. Orton is a multi-time champion whereas Edge made a triumphant return to action in last year's Royal Rumble match. Will either last until the end?

Randy Orton and Edge's road to the Royal Rumble

Orton has been doing some of the best work of his WWE career recently. It started right after the 2020 Royal Rumble after he attacked his friend, Edge on the following episode of RAW. The two battled it out at WrestleMania 36 and Backlash.

Edge is a sentimental favorite due to his story of redemption and ending his career on his own terms. Orton has tried to stop that from happening and Edge suffered an injury during their match at Backlash. Since then, however, the Viper has been embroiled in an ongoing feud with both the Fiend, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss.

Will that come back to bite Orton during the Royal Rumble? Can Edge make it to the end in order to try to reclaim the title he never lost?