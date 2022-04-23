Randy Orton ends feud with bitter rival; six-time champion teased as future opponent for Roman Reigns?

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton formed a friendship with his bitter rival from 2020, who was also teased as a future Roman Reigns opponent.

Orton is in the midst of a feud against The Usos alongside his tag team partner Riddle. He has been a tag team superstar for nearly a year now and will be involved in one of the biggest tag team matches that WWE has had in years.

The Viper has had an interesting past year and revealed both on and off-screen that his time with Riddle and RK-Bro has been the most fun in his career. He also recently completed 20 years as a WWE Superstar.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton and Riddle were backstage when they came across six-time champion Drew McIntyre. While Riddle seemed to try to cool down the tension between the two old bitter rivals, there was no need to as both men made it clear that they were "good" with each other.

Not only that, but McIntyre took a subtle dig at The Bloodline in the process, teasing a potential feud against Roman Reigns. The Scottish Warrior told RK-Bro that anyone who is against The Bloodline is a friend of his.

[Disclaimer: It should be noted that McIntyre is being referred to as a six-time champion as he has won five titles on the main roster and one NXT Championship.]

Randy Orton has a chance to unify titles for a second time

At WrestleMania Backlash, Randy Orton will look to make history by unifying yet another championship. Back in 2013, he defeated John Cena to unify the two world titles.

This time around, he is one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions and will look to unify the titles as RK-Bro take on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

It won't be an easy task as The Usos are now the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Riddle defeated Jey Uso, picking up singles wins over both members. It remains to be seen whether Orton can unify both tag titles.

