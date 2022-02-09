×
Randy Orton engages in an interesting exchange with two-time WWE Hall of Famer

The Viper has engaged in an interesting social media back-and-forth with one of his former stablemates
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Feb 09, 2022 05:08 PM IST
News

Randy Orton had an interesting Twitter exchange with WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair. The Nature Boy tweeted out an image of all four members of Evolution, sitting courtside at a game.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, Evolution established its place as one of the strongest factions in all of professional wrestling. The group consisted of Flair, Orton, Triple H, and Batista.

Flair posted of himself alongside his former stablemates and noted how the four men looked good. Orton quoted the tweet and responded by using a fist emoji.

"Evolution Front & Center! Looking Good As Always! WOOOOO!" - wrote Ric Flair.

Check out the exchange between Randy Orton and Ric Flair below:

👊🏼 twitter.com/ricflairnatrbo…

During their time together as Evolution, all four members of the faction held respective championships. Triple H was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Randy Orton as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Batista, and Ric Flair as the World Tag Team Champions.

While being a part of Evolution, Orton also won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Naitch also enjoyed a reign with the Intercontinental Championship.

Evolution disbanded in 2005 but has reunited on a few occasions since then, most notably in a feud against The Shield.

Randy Orton is currently working in the tag team division alongside Riddle

Randy Orton has been part of a tag team with Riddle over the course of past several months in WWE. The Viper and Riddle are collectively known as RK-Bro and are former RAW Tag Team Champions.

RK-Bro won the RAW Tag Titles at SummerSlam 2021 beating Omos and AJ Styles for the belts. Since then, the duo have gone on to enjoy a successful reign with the belts. However, the team recently dropped the RAW Tag Team Championships to Alpha Academy consisting of Chad Gable and Otis.

At the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live-event in Saudi Arabia, Orton and Riddle will challenge Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Team Titles in a rematch.

Edited by Pratik Singh
