Randy Orton could face a huge surprise opponent at WrestleMania, claims WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently suggested a surprise opponent for Randy Orton. The legendary star is still looking for an opponent at The Show of Shows.
Randy was left without an opponent at WrestleMania after Kevin Owens was sidelined by an injury. In his frustration, The Viper even planted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO. The following week on the blue brand, Orton once again confronted Aldis and pushed him to find an opponent for him.
This week on BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo acknowledged that WWE could look to get a huge return for Randy Orton. The star, also known as Miro, recently parted ways with AEW. He noted that Rusev was on the free agent market, and he could be the man for the job. The veteran writer detailed that the ex-WWE star could return and face Randy at WrestleMania.
"I would think it is. I would think it would be Rusev. That's what I would think." [From 8:28 onwards]
Randy Orton seems to be agitated with Nick Aldis' management. The star recently declared that there would be some severe consequences for the GM if he couldn't find an opponent for Randy at WrestleMania this year.
It will be interesting to see who steps up to face The Apex Predator at The Show of Shows.
