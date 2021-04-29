Randy Orton admits he was "not comfortable" with a WWE storyline

Randy Orton has been involved in some classic storylines throughout his WWE career. However, The Viper has also had his fair share of controversial TV angles, one of which was his feud with Rey Mysterio heading into No Way Out 2006.

During the most recent episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com, special guest Randy Orton revealed that he was '100% not comfortable' with the angle.

The wrestling world was still reeling from the death of Eddie Guerrero at the time, and WWE made the controversial booking decision to use Guerrero's death in the storyline. Randy Orton made several tasteless comments about Eddie Guerrero that increased the heat on him heading into No Way Out.

But Rey Mysterio assured Randy Orton that using Eddie Guerrero in the storyline was what "Latino Heat" would have wanted. Orton and Mysterio also had the blessings of Vickie Guerrero, who reiterated Rey's opinion on the creative direction.

"100% was not comfortable with it. Rey assured me that it's something Eddie would have wanted, and even still, Rey and myself went to Vickie, and Vickie gave us her blessing. She said the same thing. Eddie would have wanted to help you guys in this manner if he could have used his death in some way to help the business as morbid as that sounds; he would have wanted us to do it," Orton said.

That was heat, and it worked: Randy Orton

Randy Orton understood that he garnered heat utilizing a horrible tragedy, but the entire feud helped him grow as a performer and also influenced several heels down the line.

The questionable booking might have helped the story, but Randy Orton still feels uneasy about the angle to this day.

"Especially with Rey being involved, so although it was a horrible tragedy and we all lost our friend, it was kind of something that helped me along the way in my career, and a lot of people, you know, as a bad guy talking about that. That was heat, and it worked, you know, it kind of helped with the angle between Rey and me. But looking back, it will always be something that was a little, you know, there are a lot of things that I've done in my career that have made me uncomfortable. I think we can all agree on that, right? Individually, but that, in particular, was something that I'd put at the top of the list," Orton added.

