Randy Orton breaks silence on social media amid WWE hiatus

Randy Orton has kept a low profile during his ongoing WWE hiatus. However, the 14-time champion recently made his presence felt on social media.

The Legend Killer was last seen in action over a year ago when he and Matt Riddle took on The Usos in a tag title unification match. The babyfaces were attacked by The Bloodline after the match which was the kayfabe reason to write Orton off WWE programming as he had been dealing with back injuries and needed time off for surgery.

Randy is seemingly all healed up now and could soon make his return to the squared circle, with SummerSlam looking like the most likely option. However, nothing can be confirmed as of now as the Legend Killer has been laying low and is rarely seen in public. The last few sightings of Orton have been on his wife's Instagram handle. The 14-time world champion also made a rare comment on Kim's recent post.

Check out Randy Orton's comment on Kin Orton's post.

Top WWE star wants to form a faction with Randy Orton

Randy Orton is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Legend Killer has been greatly missed inside the squared circle, with fans eagerly waiting for him to make a comeback after over a year.

While there is no news on what WWE has in store for the 14-time world champion upon his return, Matt Riddle expressed his desire to form a faction with his former partner and Edge.

"You got Cody, he’s a stallion. You know [if] Randy ever comes back, that would be awesome. Edge… you know for a minute, I wanna do Rated-RKBro, you know. But yeah, I would love to be in a group. Even if it is some dudes from NXT. They come up, I take them under the little bro wing and take them on to the main roster and they help me and I help them. Who knows? I don’t. I plant a lot of seeds," added Riddle.

Riddle and Randy Orton were one of the hottest acts in WWE before the latter had to take a break due to health issues. It'll be interesting to see if the duo reunite upon the 14-time world champion's return.

