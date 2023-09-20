Randy Orton could finally return and RKO 26-year-old female Superstar on RAW, according to WWE Universe

Wrestling legend Randy Orton was recently seen entering a WWE Performance Center, and it has got fans buzzing.

Orton last competed on WWE TV in May 2022, where he teamed up with Matt Riddle in a huge Tag Team Championships Unification match against The Usos. RK-Bro lost the match, and Randy was subjected to a brutal beatdown after the encounter. The company used this angle to write The Viper off the TV so that he could tend to his back issues.

Wrestling news site Fightful Select reported that The Viper was recently seen at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week. The news went viral on social media, and fans started fantasy booking a segment between Randy and Rhea Ripley where The Viper plants Ripley with the RKO.

Some fans even claimed that Randy should hit the recently returned Nia Jax with an RKO as well, for good measure.

Randy has a history of laying out some prominent women with his vicious move. Stephanie McMahon, Stacy Keibler, Nia Jax, The Fabulous Moolah, Alexa Bliss, Trish Stratus, and Beth Phoenix have all been at the receiving end of some vicious RKOs.

Randy Orton underwent surgery last year

It has been over a year since Randy Orton last appeared on WWE TV. During his time away from the ring, The Apex Predator has been taking time to work on his back issues.

In fact, he underwent a back fusion surgery in November last year. It was earlier reported that Orton wanted to step back into the ring and had started training. However, this was in contrast to Bob Orton Jr.'s comments stating that doctors had advised The Viper to stay away from in-ring competition.

There is still no official update on Orton's return date, but it looks like WWE fans might see the 14-time World Champion inside the squared circle soon.

Would you like to see Randy Orton back in WWE for another run? Let us know in the comments section below.

