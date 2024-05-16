Randy Orton has a first-ever WWE opponent; the star has reacted before the match

Randy Orton is ready for a new challenge, and it seems that's exactly what he'll be getting. The Viper's next match will be against a star he will be meeting in the ring for the first time in his WWE career.

Orton is currently a part of the WWE King of the Ring tournament heading into next week's Premium Live Event for the same in Saudi Arabia. Both he and Carmelo Hayes won their first-round matches on SmackDown, leading to the two of them clashing next on this week's episode of the blue brand. Meanwhile, LA Knight will face Tama Tonga, one of the Bloodline's newest members.

On the other side of the bracket, Gunther defeated Kofi Kingston to reach the semi-finals, while Jey Uso was also successful, having beaten Ilja Dragunov. The winner of their match will face whoever qualifies for SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes seems determined to be the one who does just that when he faces Randy Orton this week. He didn't show any fear from the idea of facing The Viper and said that he felt at home now that he was swimming with the sharks.

Expand Tweet

The star was only recently officially called up to the main roster as part of the Draft and is part of the blue brand.

Randy Orton has already overcome a tough opponent, but he has other things on his mind

Before facing Carmelo Hayes in what will be their first-ever encounter in the ring, Randy Orton has already won a tough match against AJ Styles last week.

However, even though he's facing Hayes, he has his mind on other things at the moment - The Bloodline. They injured his tag teammate, Kevin Owens, leaving him alone once again.

The star promised revenge if he met Tonga in the tournament, which they are bound to do next week if both win their matches on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. It remains to be seen how this feud plays out.