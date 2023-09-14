Randy Orton gave $4,000 to WWE star after destroying a rental car

Randy Orton once paid $4,000 to a fellow WWE Superstar after ruining a rental car.

Maven and Orton were the best of friends back when the former was a mainstay in WWE. Over the years, the duo has remained close, and Maven hinted in his latest video that he still exchanges texts with The Viper.

In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Maven revealed a hilarious story involving Randy Orton. The two friends were leaving a show one night, and Orton wasn't in a good mood.

The duo booked a rental car in Maven's name, as Orton was still too young to book one. The latter decided to blow off some steam and told him he wanted to drive the car. The two WWE Superstars then went through a construction zone. Orton veered off the road and began hitting barricades and traffic cones with the car, ruining it.

They returned the car to a kiosk the following day. Here's what happened next, as per Maven:

"I didn't think anything of it until a few months later, when I get a very sternly worded letter from both American Express and from Hertz rental car, claiming that they were going to sue me through the roof if I didn't pay. It was like $4000, $5000 in damages, and I called Randy immediately, and I was like, 'Yo dude!' I was like, 'Man, you remember that rental car in South Dakota?' and he stopped me, and he went, 'How much?' And I was like, 'Man, it's like four grand.' He's like, 'I'll have it for you when I see you on Friday.' I got there, and he handed me a cashier's check for it." [54:19-54:57]

Randy Orton went on to become one of WWE's all-time greats

Orton had his fair share of issues with his behavior and attitude back when he was a young gun in WWE.

His immense talent on the mic and in the ring helped him keep a spot on WWE TV, and he became a multiple-time world champion.

Randy Orton completed 20 years in WWE last year. He is regarded by many fans as one of the greatest bad guys in the history of the business. It's safe to assume that Orton will headline his Hall of Fame class someday.

