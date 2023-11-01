"Randy Orton is my generation's Shawn Michaels" - 13-time WWE Champion heavily praises the injured star

The WWE Universe wants Randy Orton to return to weekly television, but only time will tell when The Viper will be able to compete inside the squared circle. Recently, former 13-time WWE Champion John Cena praised his former rival during his hiatus.

Randy Orton and John Cena feuded many times and won the most prestigious titles in the industry from each other on numerous occasions. However, the two developed a strong friendship over the years working against each other in the promotion.

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to WWE, but The Viper has been out due to injury meanwhile. Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, the Leader of Cenation praised Orton and called him his generation's Shawn Michaels. Check it out:

"Randy [Orton] is my generation's Shawn Michaels. He has understanding of nuance, and how important it is. He has the best timing of anybody. He's always there. He's never late. He shows emotion as a performer, he's incredible. He makes difficult look simple, always." (From 6:48 to 7:15)

Randy Orton is reportedly expected to return around WWE Survivor Series 2023

Last year, Randy Orton was dealing with injuries while he competed on Monday Night RAW as a full-time performer. In 2021, he entered the tag team division alongside Matt Riddle and captured gold on the brand.

However, The Viper's journey as a tag team competition ended when the duo went up against The Bloodline after WrestleMania 38. In his last match, Orton and Riddle dropped the titles to The Usos.

After a vicious assault by The Bloodline, Orton was written off television to deal with his injuries. The Apex Predator has missed more than a year and a half on the shelf, and he could possibly return before the end of the year.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, the company is planning for The Viper's return, which could happen on or around Survivor Series. Moreover, new merchandise and branding are also being approved reportedly. Check it out:

"Regarding the Randy Orton return rumors, source states new merchandise & branding has been approved. Also, WWE will present a large social media promotion / digital material for the comeback. It’s indeed happening. Likely Survivor Series or that weekend."

It will be interesting to see if The Viper returns to the promotion at Survivor Series 2023.

