Randy Orton gets pinned after a potential botched ending on WWE RAW

Just one week shy of their WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match, Randy Orton and Riddle took on The Street Profits.

The Street Profits were able to pick up the win after what appeared to be a botch since all four superstars stood in the ring looking awkward following the pinfall.

Montez Ford delivered an uncomfortable frog splash to Randy Orton, which appeared to land on his face. This then led to Orton rolling over to the ropes and getting pinned.

The Viper was aware that he was by the ropes and tried to kick his foot onto the bottom rope in order to break the pinfall, but Angelo Dawkins was there to stop it.

The issue here is that Orton tried to put his foot on the ropes, but he was too far away, so instead, it appeared as though Dawkins was just trying to catch Orton's foot.

It also appeared as though Orton slightly got his shoulder off the mat when he looked up to see where his foot had gone and if he had reached the ropes.

Of course, The Viper was unable to reach the rope and was pinned as a result.

Randy Orton and Riddle challenge for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships next week

Orton and Riddle are former RAW Tag Team Champions and will be looking to reclaim their titles next week as part of the show.

The titles will be defended on WWE RAW in a triple threat match that also includes current champions Alpha Academy as well as Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

The winners of that match will walk into WrestleMania as champions and will have the opportunity to defend the titles on the grandest stage of them all.

