Randy Orton gets a surprising request from a non-WWE name

Randy Orton was gone from WWE for nearly eighteen months before he returned to the product under Triple H's creative leadership in 2023. Meanwhile, TNA's Trey Miguel has made a surprising request to The Viper.

Randy Orton has spent over two decades inside the squared circle and added several iconic moves to his arsenal as he transitioned from The Legend Killer to The Apex Predator in the Stamford-based promotion. However, many are quite fond of his Inverted Headlock Backbreaker, but The Viper hasn't used that in a while.

Recently, TNA's Trey Miguel did his own version of the move, and it went viral. Later, the former X-Division Champion sent a message to Randy Orton on X and requested him to allow the move to be named "Slinging Randy." The Viper hasn't replied yet, but it might be hard for him to reject an upcoming name's request.

"Can I call this “Slinging Randy” @RandyOrton 🤔," Miguel wrote X.

Randy Orton hasn't competed since WWE Backlash 2025

Earlier this year, Randy Orton was set to compete at WrestleMania 41 against Kevin Owens in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the former Universal Champion got injured and went on a hiatus. Later, Joe Hendry appeared at the event as The Viper's impromptu opponent and lost at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the event, The Apex Predator shifted his focus towards John Cena and the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 14-time world champion got his wish when he got a title match against The Franchise Player in his hometown. However, it didn't go well for The Viper.

The match was chaotic, as one would expect, and Randy Orton delivered a barrage of RKOs to anyone walking inside the ring, including Nick Aldis and WWE officials. In the end, The Franchise Player used the title to secure the win and continued his reign of terror.

It's been nearly a month, and The Viper hasn't competed for the promotion in any capacity since the loss in his hometown. It'll be interesting to see when Randy Orton returns to Friday Night SmackDown.

