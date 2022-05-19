"A Future World Champion"- Randy Orton gives high praise to WWE Superstar ahead of Title Unification match

Future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton has showered his tag team partner Riddle with high praise ahead of their showdown with The Usos on Friday.

RK-Bro is set to do battle on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In their long-awaited title unification match, Randy Orton and Riddle will take on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Jimmy & Jey Uso. The match was set in the closing moments of last Friday's episode.

In a recent post on Twitter, the multi-time world champion took the time to show love and appreciation for his partner Riddle ahead of the duo's clash. The Viper called the King of Bros a "future world champion" and a "serious competitor":

"In a 20+ year career @WWE I’ve done a LOT. The time spent w @SuperKingofBros has been up there among my favorite. Aside from the jokes, he’s a serious competitor and athlete & a future world champion. But before that happens, we’re unifying those tag team titles on" wrote Orton.

Randy Orton and Riddle have been a tag team since April 2021, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships twice. While Orton seemed reluctant at first to be partnered with the more laidback and chill star, The Apex Preditor soon learned to appreciate and respect Riddle, bro antics and all.

Randy Orton possibly Roman Reigns' opponent at Money in the Bank?

It was reported last week that WWE's current plans are to have The Tribal Chief defend his Unifed WWE Universal Championship on a "big" Premium Live Event, like the upcoming Money in the Bank event in Las Vegas.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said that Drew McIntyre will not face Roman Reigns at the show, as the two men are already scheduled to square off at the Clash at the Castle event, which is set to take place in September in the U.K.. With this, WWE will have limited options as to who Roman Reigns can face at Money in the Bank:

'"This changes by the hour but right now the plan is not for McIntyre to challenge, since the working idea is Reigns vs. McIntyre on 9/3 in Cardiff. There doesn’t appear to be a lot of options, as Goldberg vs. Reigns was already blown off, as was Lesnar, although you could always do it again. The only other guys at this point who are pushed at that level would be Bobby Lashley or Randy Orton,'' - Dave Meltzer, (H/T Sportskeeda).

At last year's Money in the Bank event, Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against The Rated R Superstar Edge; defeating the Hall of Famer thanks to interference from Seth Rollins.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Jacob Terrell