Randy Orton HAS to lose to 37-year-old WWE star soon, claims major name

A former wrestling manager on a current podcast claimed that Randy Orton has to lose to a 37-year-old WWE superstar soon. Orton is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on August 31 at WWE Bash in Berlin.

The Ring General won the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam. Orton temporarily moved from SmackDown to RAW to challenge for Gunther's first world title. The Viper used his controversial loss at the King of the Ring tournament final against the current world champion, which earned him the title shot in the first place.

While previewing the match between Orton and Gunther on his Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the matchup. Cornette believes that The Ring General will likely get the win to establish his first World Heavyweight Championship run.

"I'm anxious to see it because I think that not only with Orton being the most accomplished old-fashioned worker that there is left and Gunther being timeless that I think we're going to see an athletic f**king exhibition of drama and pathos and all that other type of sh*t. Gunther has to beat him and that's going to be a big deal for Gunther to beat Randy Orton one, two, three," Cornette said. [From 3:45 - 4:21]

Randy Orton is looking to win his 15th World Championship in Germany. However, Gunther has the homecourt advantage given that he wrestled and lived in the country for the majority of his adult life.

Former WWE superstar thinks Randy Orton should win at Bash in Berlin

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, recently spoke about Randy Orton's World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther in an appearance on Busted Open Radio last week. Nemeth believes that putting the title on Orton could help remove any doubts about the championship's legitimacy.

"It isn't the worst possible thing to have, like, 'Hey, Randy Orton holds this up and it counts as one of his world titles.' That would be something to like, 'Hey, man, that's no longer a consolation prize to anybody.' Even the sharpest critics, they've made it into something because of their long-term booking," Nemeth said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled for August 31 at the Uber Arena. It will be a historic event since it will be the first-ever PLE in Germany.

