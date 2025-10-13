Randy Orton had heat for a surprising reason, reveals former WWE Champion

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recalled how Randy Orton got heat for a surprising reason. It happened after one of the matches between the two stars back in the day.

Ad

RVD and The Viper competed against each other on several occasions. They feuded briefly in 2007 before Rob Van Dam's exit from the Stamford-based company. While Orton won the first match by referee's decision, RVD got the win back in a stretcher match the next week.

Speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam revealed that Randy Orton got knocked out during either one of those matches in the very beginning after hitting the corner post. The 54-year-old claimed that The Apex Predator had heat for sharing a post on Twitter, thanking RVD for carrying him through the bout.

Ad

Trending

"This is on my way out from WWE. I guess it’s okay to talk about. But Randy [Orton] got heat for going on Twitter or something and saying, ‘Thank goodness for Rob [Van Dam] for carrying me through that match. I was out the whole time. It was one of the very last ones, was either a stretcher match or the one right before that, but when he hit the corner post, like, towards the beginning, he was just out. Sometimes that happens, and we would never even think about stopping the match," RVD said.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

You can check out the entire podcast below:

Ad

Randy Orton is currently having a rough time on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton is among the most decorated stars on the WWE roster. However, the 14-time world champion hasn't made it to the match card of the last three premium live events, Clash in Paris, Wrestlepalooza, and Crown Jewel.

His last PLE appearance was at WWE SummerSlam, where he teamed up with Jelly Roll in a losing cause against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. He returned to action after over a month to wrestle The Scottish Warrior on the September 12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, he lost the bout.

Ad

Ali @atwice_0001 Randy Orton went from one of the most dominant wrestlers in the business to being left of PLEs, missing both the Netflix and ESPN premieres, to just being on casually and taking hits like this. What happened? #WWE #RandyOrton

Ad

Randy Orton was pinned one more time on the blue brand on October 3, as The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed emerged victorious against the team of Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton's last televised win was against Drew McIntyre on the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Only time will tell how much longer it takes for the veteran to get back to winning ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences