Randy Orton has a hilarious reaction to Roman Reigns' return at WWE SummerSlam 2020

Tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2020, Randy Orton failed to defeat Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. The PPV ended with a big surprise as The Big Dog Roman Reigns finally made his return to WWE after what seemed like an eternity. Reigns had been out of action for the past six months or so.

He attacked both Braun Strowman and The Fiend after the latter defeated The Monster Among Men for the Universal title, and posed with the Universal title to end the show.

Randy Orton had an amusing reaction to Reigns' return. He took to Instagram and posted a picture of Brian Griffin from Family Guy, with the dog showing off his sparkling teeth. This was a reference to Reigns getting new veneers that were clearly visible on TV tonight. Check out the post below:

Roman Reigns is back and seems more ruthless than ever

Roman Reigns' return has left the WWE Universe with a big question: is he finally a heel now? Reigns' mannerisms at SummerSlam tonight certainly hinted that he has embraced the dark side. It won't be long before we find out whether Reigns is now a heel, or if what happened tonight was a one-off thing.

Roman Reigns was scheduled to take on Goldberg for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36, but later decided to pull out from the match as a precautionary measure amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.