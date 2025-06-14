Randy Orton hints at betraying former WWE Champion in order to achieve one historic accomplishment

Randy Orton has hinted at possibly betraying Cody Rhodes to win his 15th WWE world championship. John Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, in his 17th reign.

Ad

Orton was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Cena at the Backlash Premium Live Event. However, he could find himself on the receiving end of another title shot by winning the King of the Ring Tournament and challenging for a World Title at SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

On SmackDown, Randy Orton interrupted Cena and Rhodes and didn't hold back. The Viper claimed that he wouldn't hesitate to put down The American Nightmare if it would help him win a historic 15th WWE world championship.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Orton will face Sami Zayn in the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament. Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW to qualify for the next round. The Viper defeated Aleister Black, Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight on this week's SmackDown.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On tonight's SmackDown, Cody Rhodes also qualified for the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament by winning his Fatal Four-Way Match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, and Andrade.

The American Nightmare will face the winner of Bronson Reed, Sheamus, Rusev, and Jey Uso, set for next week's Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!