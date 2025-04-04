Randy Orton immediately being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame needs to happen, says current Champion; names another star too

A champion has said Randy Orton needs to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame immediately. He also named another star.

Cody Rhodes recently spoke to Fox News about Orton and John Cena. He said that The Viper deserved to be inducted into the Hall of Fame immediately and named Cena for the same reason.

The American Nightmare acknowledged that both stars had done a lot for wrestling, and he categorized them among those stars who should be part of the Hall of Fame based simply on their career so far.

"I feel like there are certain people who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame when they’re done wrestling, and love him, hate him or indifferent, John Cena would check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame. Also, Randy Orton should check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame," Rhodes said. [H/T Fox News]

Both stars are veterans and have been in WWE since the early 2000s. They carried the company on their shoulders simply through what they had done and the matches they had wrestled.

Randy Orton and John Cena both have huge matches at WrestleMania, as does Cody Rhodes

While Randy Orton is set to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, John Cena and Cody Rhodes are destined to face one another.

Cena won the Elimination Chamber to face Rhodes at WrestleMania. He then betrayed the star by attacking him and siding with the Rock. This move saw him turn heel for the first time in decades.

The two stars are locked in a bitter rivalry as they head to WrestleMania. With no idea of what role The Rock may play in the match, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens.

