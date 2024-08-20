Randy Orton "is in such a different place than when he normally was," says retired WWE legend who recently spoke with him

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has finally received his chance at the World Heavyweight Championship after being wrongfully pinned in the King of the Ring Tournament. The Viper has been making rounds on Monday Night RAW after being named the number one contender to face Gunther at Bash in Berlin.

Interestingly, retired WWE legend The Undertaker recently revealed that Orton is currently in a very different place than he used to be in the past.

Speaking in the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker noted that he had recently spoken to Randy Orton on a couple of occasions. He said that The Apex Predator is currently enjoying his time in the company and is very satisfied with what he is doing.

“I've had a couple of really nice conversations with Randy the last couple of times I've been around him and he is in such a different place than where he normally was. He looks happy. He's having a great time, he's enjoying life, he's enjoying his role within the company. I think everything's going great for him. Now he's about to get the snot beat out of him and I'm curious,” said Taker. [54:30 - 55:07]

The Phenom noted that he is looking forward to Randy Orton’s match against Gunther at Bash in Berlin. He was also impressed with The King General’s recent promo, where he attacked The Viper’s father and grandfather. Notably, while this was a smooth promo that ended with a perfect RKO, this week’s episode of RAW saw a very weird ending.

WWE RAW ends abruptly as Randy Orton and Gunther trade blows

The main event of this week’s Monday Night RAW pitted Randy Orton against Ludwig Kaiser. The Imperium member had attacked The Viper during his opening segment, resulting in him getting a main event fixture against the 14-time WWE Champion. As the two wrestlers fought, Gunther watched the show from the timekeeper’s area.

Randy Orton finished things with a Vintage Orton DDT and an RKO, following which Gunther naturally entered the ring to attack him. However, their brawl was cut short as the episode abruptly ended while the men were still exchanging blows.

The USA Network is very particular and strict about the runtime of the shows on its cable network. Thus, the provider may have switched over to the next show and didn’t allow WWE RAW’s broadcast any extra time. Owing to such strict regulations, fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s move to Netflix in 2025.

It will be interesting to see if The Legend Killer thwarts Gunther’s first World Championship reign to wield the top gold for the 15th time in his career.

