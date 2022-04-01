Randy Orton on leaving WWE for AEW, reveals current contract status

RAW star Randy Orton said rumors of him leaving WWE for AEW aren't true, and he has no idea where it started.

While speaking to Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, Orton opened up about past rumors of him leaving WWE to join AEW.

The Viper clarified there's no truth to the rumors, and he wants to stay in WWE for a long time:

"Even a couple of years ago there might have been some chatter and some talk but I wasn't really the guy talking about going anywhere else. That was just the internet and everybody. And I was, like, 'This is interesting, I never said that,'" (from 29:05 to 29:24)

The RAW star said his contract would expire soon, but he'll sign a new deal and stay with WWE:

"My contract's up in a couple of years and I'll sign another one. I love this place, I love doing sh*t like this. WrestleMania, this is my 18th WrestleMania in a couple of days. Here's to 10 more WrestleManias (claps)." (from 29:28 to 29:43)

Watch Randy Orton's full conversation with Pat McAfee below:

When will Randy Orton's current WWE contract expire?

The rumors about Randy Orton leaving WWE for AEW were put to rest in late 2019 when he confirmed he signed a five-year deal with the promotion, with his current contract expiring in 2024.

Orton set the rumor mill ablaze with a few cryptic posts on social media, which hinted at him joining AEW.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment-

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the @WWE The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWE UNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWE BACKSTAGE @FS1 The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKOjust re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE

The Viper is the longest-tenured WWE Superstar, having signed a deal in 2001 and debuting a year later. This Sunday, on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, Orton will compete in his 18th 'Mania match when he teams with Riddle to face The Street Profits and Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Team titles.

