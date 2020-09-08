Randy Orton likes tweet taking a jibe at Vince McMahon and Drew McIntyre

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre came out to the arena in an ambulance, and proceeded to hit a devastating Claymore Kick on Randy Orton. Soon after, a Twitter handle named WWE Creative Humor posted a tweet taking a jibe at the segment, as well as at Vince McMahon recently banning WWE Superstars from using 3rd-party platforms like Twitch and Cameo.

In a hilarious bit, the handle 'quoted' Vince McMahon, as can be seen below. The tweet was liked by none other than WWE veteran Randy Orton. Check it out below:

"I sure hope @DMcIntyreWWE isn't an ambulance driver on the side. You know how I feel about Superstars doing anything outside of the @WWE" - @VinceMcMahon #WWERAW — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) September 8, 2020

Orton likes a tweet trolling Vince McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton tends to express his opinion on social media freely

Randy Orton has always made it a point to express his opinion on social media, no matter what anyone else feels. He is someone who doesn't care what the higher-ups will think of his posts, or its consequences. Last year, Orton tagged Cody in an interesting Instagram post, and soon after signed a multi-year contract with WWE.

Orton is all set to take on Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV, with the WWE Championship on the line. Orton failed to win the belt at SummerSlam, and it would be interesting to see whether he manages to put McIntyre down this time around.