NXT UK Superstar Pete Dunne recently posted a picture of himself, showing off his incredible physique. Dunne posted the picture after many fans mentioned on Twitter that he had lost some weight. Judging by the picture, Dunne looks as chiseled as he's ever been, and stated that he's in the best shape of his life. It seems the picture caught the attention of WWE veteran Randy Orton as well.

Randy Orton recently posted a tweet and heaped praise on Pete Dunne. The Viper said that with everything that's going on, all he has to say is that Dunne has an impressive physique. Check out Orton's tweet below:

With everything that is going on.... all I gotta say is @PeteDunneYxB is jacked AF — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 20, 2020

Randy Orton has been a no-nonsense guy throughout his WWE career

Randy Orton is one of the most controversial Superstars in WWE history. He had attitude issues back when he was a young gun, and there were a lot of people who didn't like his demeanor. That being said, Orton has always been someone who wouldn't shy away from stating what he has in his mind. Orton doesn't mince his words while targeting a fellow Superstar, or anyone else for that matter.

Pete Dunne certainly doesn't fall into the category of Superstars that Orton isn't fond of, judging by the above tweet. Dunne has worked incredibly hard during the pandemic to get in great shape, and it looks like Randy Orton has nothing but respect towards him for the same.