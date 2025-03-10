Randy Orton makes a bold claim about WWE RAW star; he responds

At Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton made his emphatic return to WWE. The following Friday, The Viper made an appearance on SmackDown, where he called out Kevin Owens. However, he also name-dropped a WWE RAW star in the process and made a bold claim.

The RAW star in question is Michael Cole's commentary partner, Pat McAfee. Randy Orton claimed that McAfee was the second-best Punter in WWE, suggesting that he and his Punt Kicks are No.1. McAfee has now responded to these claims on Instagram.

"WWE Universe listen to me, the entire world, listen to me when I say I am gonna prove, in short order, that Pat McAfee is only the second greatest punter in the WWE," claimed Orton.

WWE on Netflix shared Orton's comments on their Instagram page and asked Pat McAfee for his thoughts. The former Indianapolis Colts Punter, who was a collaborator on the post, responded in the comments section and fully agreed with what The Viper said.

"I BELIEVE IT," wrote Pat McAfee.

Check out McAfee's comment down below.

Pat McAfee was in full agreement.

Clearly, Orton is out for blood, and he is not someone you want to disagree with when enraged. McAfee played it safe with this one, and at some level, he probably does believe that The Viper's Punt Kick is far more lethal than his own.

Randy Orton is set to face Carmelo Hayes this week on SmackDown

Right now, the only superstar Randy Orton has on his mind is Kevin Owens. The Legend Killer is eager for revenge, especially after what The Prizefighter did to him all those months ago. Nevertheless, it has been a while, and ring rust is sure to be an issue for him. Fortunately, he can brush some of it off this week on SmackDown.

The 14-time world champion is all set to return to in-ring action as the blue brand heads to Europe. Orton got into it with Carmelo Hayes backstage last week and will go head-to-head with him in Barcelona. It is sure to be an entertaining match, and one where Orton will look to make a statement.

The 44-year-old will want to show KO exactly what's in store for him next time they face each other in the ring. Hopefully, this doesn't end too badly for Carmelo Hayes.

