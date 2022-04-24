Randy Orton makes a bold prediction about Roman Reigns' future

Randy Orton took a slight jibe at Roman Reigns while speaking about his legacy in WWE's latest YouTube video.

Randy Orton recently sat down with WWE's production team to talk about some of the greatest moments of his illustrious career. During the final moments of the interview, Orton opened up about what his legacy will be.

Orton stated that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will leave for Hollywood someday, but he will still be here.

"I don't care if Roman Reigns... I'm sure he's got Dwayne Johnson's agent's number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I'll still be here. I'm in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I got a long way to go. My legacy will be, that I did it longer than anybody," said Orton. [13:54-14:13]

Roman Reigns has previously shown interest in a Hollywood career

Roman Reigns has all the right skills to make it big as an actor in Hollywood. The Tribal Chief is one of the most famous wrestlers in the world and boasts of millions of followers on social media.

Last year, The Head of the Table appeared on The Michael Kay Show and talked about possibly trying his hand at acting:

“We'll have to see [about acting]. I think there’s going to be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always speculation and contract talks, all that question of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe,” said Reigns.

Over the past two years, Reigns has turned into one of the most compelling characters on WWE TV. His run as a heel has enthralled fans worldwide. It remains to be seen if Reigns will end up jumping to Hollywood in the future to kick-start a full-time acting gig.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton's statement? Do you think Reigns will leave WWE for Hollywood somewhere down the line? Let us know in the comments section below.

