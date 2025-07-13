Randy Orton makes massive change soon after major WWE announcement

A major announcement regarding Randy Orton was just made. The Viper has made a big change after this announcement.

Ad

Jelly Roll is a massive WWE fan who has made sporadic appearances for the company over the years. He has also been involved in some physical segments on WWE TV. This past week on SmackDown, Roll performed one of his songs when he was interrupted by Logan Paul, who made fun of him.

Orton then came out to the ring to support the musician. This allowed Drew McIntyre to ambush the veteran with a Claymore. Following the assault, Paul also attacked The Viper until Jelly Roll pulled him off. Following this segment, Orton offered the award-winning star the chance to be in his corner for his match against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Trending

Following this, it was announced that Jelly Roll will accompany Orton at SNME in the latter's match against McIntyre, who will be joined by Logan Paul. In a huge change, The Viper made his entrance for his match against The Scottish Warrior with Roll by his side at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Legend Killer, who is a lone wolf in WWE, looked ready and focused on his match alongside the musician.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton will be able to win this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!