Randy Orton makes massive change soon after major WWE announcement

A major announcement regarding Randy Orton was just made. The Viper has made a big change after this announcement.
Jelly Roll is a massive WWE fan who has made sporadic appearances for the company over the years. He has also been involved in some physical segments on WWE TV. This past week on SmackDown, Roll performed one of his songs when he was interrupted by Logan Paul, who made fun of him.
Orton then came out to the ring to support the musician. This allowed Drew McIntyre to ambush the veteran with a Claymore. Following the assault, Paul also attacked The Viper until Jelly Roll pulled him off. Following this segment, Orton offered the award-winning star the chance to be in his corner for his match against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Following this, it was announced that Jelly Roll will accompany Orton at SNME in the latter's match against McIntyre, who will be joined by Logan Paul. In a huge change, The Viper made his entrance for his match against The Scottish Warrior with Roll by his side at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The Legend Killer, who is a lone wolf in WWE, looked ready and focused on his match alongside the musician.
It will be interesting to see if Randy Orton will be able to win this match.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!