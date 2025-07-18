Randy Orton makes surprising comment about latest tag team partner during non-WWE appearance

Randy Orton made some surprising comments about his newest tag team partner. These two men have an upcoming tag team match.

A few days ago, Jelly Roll performed one of his songs in WWE. However, he was interrupted by Logan Paul, who insulted him, prompting Randy Orton to come to his defense. However, Orton was blindsided by Drew McIntyre. When Randy faced McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, Jelly Roll was in The Viper's corner. After the match, McIntyre hit Jelly Roll with a Claymore kick. Following this, it was officially announced that Orton and Jelly Roll will face McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2025.

Jelly Roll hosted a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which also featured Orton as a guest. During the show, The Viper surprisingly admitted that he's never seen anybody work so hard to get inside the ring as Jelly Roll. He also said that the artist has already exceeded WWE's expectations for him.

Jelly Roll attacked WWE star Logan Paul after Randy Orton got into a brawl during Jimmy Kimmel Live

This heated rivalry continued onto the sets of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Both Randy Orton and Jelly Roll were featured on the show. Drew McIntyre showed up uninvited and made fun of Jelly Roll. Orton stood up for his new tag team partner, and both men came to blows.

Logan Paul also showed up and slammed the country star. As a result, Jelly Roll hit him with a chokeslam through a table as the fans in the audience cheered loudly.

Check out the clip here:

It will be interesting to see whether Jelly Roll will be able to win his first wrestling match at SummerSlam.

