Randy Orton makes surprising comment about latest tag team partner during non-WWE appearance

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 18, 2025 02:14 GMT
Randy Orton
Randy Orton is a former WWE Champion (source: WWE.com)

Randy Orton made some surprising comments about his newest tag team partner. These two men have an upcoming tag team match.

A few days ago, Jelly Roll performed one of his songs in WWE. However, he was interrupted by Logan Paul, who insulted him, prompting Randy Orton to come to his defense. However, Orton was blindsided by Drew McIntyre. When Randy faced McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend, Jelly Roll was in The Viper's corner. After the match, McIntyre hit Jelly Roll with a Claymore kick. Following this, it was officially announced that Orton and Jelly Roll will face McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2025.

Jelly Roll hosted a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which also featured Orton as a guest. During the show, The Viper surprisingly admitted that he's never seen anybody work so hard to get inside the ring as Jelly Roll. He also said that the artist has already exceeded WWE's expectations for him.

Jelly Roll attacked WWE star Logan Paul after Randy Orton got into a brawl during Jimmy Kimmel Live

This heated rivalry continued onto the sets of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Both Randy Orton and Jelly Roll were featured on the show. Drew McIntyre showed up uninvited and made fun of Jelly Roll. Orton stood up for his new tag team partner, and both men came to blows.

Logan Paul also showed up and slammed the country star. As a result, Jelly Roll hit him with a chokeslam through a table as the fans in the audience cheered loudly.

Check out the clip here:

It will be interesting to see whether Jelly Roll will be able to win his first wrestling match at SummerSlam.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

